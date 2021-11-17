Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KREF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. 2,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,732. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

