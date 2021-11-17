Zacks: Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report sales of $89.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.50 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $71.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $326.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.10 million to $329.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $364.51 million, with estimates ranging from $349.75 million to $379.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RE/MAX.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,171. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $573.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.46. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.93%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

