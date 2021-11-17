Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.46 Million

Brokerages expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to post sales of $160.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.00 million and the highest is $161.93 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $628.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.30 million to $629.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $669.22 million, with estimates ranging from $658.50 million to $679.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATIP shares. CJS Securities cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.42. 2,942,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $95,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

