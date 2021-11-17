Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.43. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,444,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 105,579 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. 9,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,878. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.