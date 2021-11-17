Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post sales of $223.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.41 million. Cognex posted sales of $223.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $4,367,095. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.42. 789,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.30. Cognex has a one year low of $69.80 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

