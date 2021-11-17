Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.06. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01).

HLLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at about $51,781,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,093,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70. Holley has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

