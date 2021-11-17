Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.64. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($2.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 2,500 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,476.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,074,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $83,829 and have sold 116,224 shares worth $1,833,041. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $108.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

