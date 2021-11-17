Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.03. Under Armour reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. 190,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 79,415 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $13,671,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $1,206,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

