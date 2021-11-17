Zacks: Brokerages Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 54,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Select Energy Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in Select Energy Services by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 74,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 62,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

WTTR stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

