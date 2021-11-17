Zacks: Brokerages Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

