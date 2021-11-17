Zacks: Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Venus Concept posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. 598,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,557. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Venus Concept by 5,787.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 891,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Venus Concept by 764.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 376,734 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Venus Concept by 485.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 329,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

