Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Sell

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aerie posted wider-than-expected Q3 loss on high operating costs. Aerie ophthalmology drugs, Rhopressa and Rocklatan, are gaining traction slowly and steadily. Their approval in additional geographies will aid overall sales. Pipeline progress with other ophthalmology candidates has been impressive and the successful development of the same will boost its portfolio. Strategic buyouts have bolstered the pipeline with promising candidates. Its retina programs continue to advance. The promising market faces stiff competition from drugs like Eylea, Lumigan and Vyzulta, which can make it tough for the company to gain foothold. Both the drugs are likely to face a tough time in gaining market share. Pipeline setbacks may also be a concern. The stock has outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $11.57 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after buying an additional 690,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $9,460,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 436,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,562,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.