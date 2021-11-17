Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) to Sell

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $339.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.43. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $96.50 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -188.48 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $414,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $414,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,512 shares of company stock worth $76,254,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Bill.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

