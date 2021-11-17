Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) to Hold

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

CYAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Celyad Oncology stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 8,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

