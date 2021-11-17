Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Hold

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $187.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $190.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

