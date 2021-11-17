Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

GLNCY stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Glencore has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

