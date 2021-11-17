Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $232.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.01.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iCAD by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in iCAD by 94,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iCAD by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

