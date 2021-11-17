Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SDGR. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

SDGR stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Schrödinger by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Schrödinger by 518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

