Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.07. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $1,524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

