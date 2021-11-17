Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to Hold

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.