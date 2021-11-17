Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Sell

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 349,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

