Zacks Investment Research Lowers LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) to Sell

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveVox Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based customer services and digital engagement tools. LiveVox Holdings Inc., formerly known as Crescent Acquisition Corp, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. LiveVox has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that LiveVox will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVOX. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

