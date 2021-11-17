Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) to “Hold”

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kinross' adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2021 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. The company’s higher expected production costs in 2021 are also expected to dent results. Weak gold demand is another matter of concern.”

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinross Gold (KGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.