Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.10 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHGUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.