Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRVB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Provention Bio stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $430.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.84.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Provention Bio by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Provention Bio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

