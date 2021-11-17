Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Hold

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60. SciPlay has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SciPlay by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $36,790,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP grew its stake in SciPlay by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 534,408 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $21,866,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SciPlay by 70.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 416,658 shares in the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

