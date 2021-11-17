Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to “Buy”

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,761. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. Xperi has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,053,000 after acquiring an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 6.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,773,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230,263 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Xperi by 43.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,346,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Xperi by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 207,312 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

