Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,305,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $605.00 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.06 and a fifty-two week high of $614.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,197,888. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

