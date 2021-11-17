Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZENV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zenvia
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
