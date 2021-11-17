Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZENV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZENV opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47. Zenvia has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $20.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zenvia

