ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $967,333.53 and $619.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

