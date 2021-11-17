Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Issues Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.46%.
Shares of NYSE ZEPP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 266,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,902. The company has a market capitalization of $500.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.96. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
About Zepp Health
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.