Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Issues Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Shares of NYSE ZEPP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 266,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,902. The company has a market capitalization of $500.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.96. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 91.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 41.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.