ZeuxCoin (ZUC) 1-Day Volume Hits $36.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $228,205.40 and approximately $36.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00228079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010723 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

