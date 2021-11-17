Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Short Interest Down 55.0% in October

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the October 14th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Zhangmen Education in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZME. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the second quarter valued at $211,695,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZME traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,441. Zhangmen Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

