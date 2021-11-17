ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $50.10

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.10, but opened at $52.62. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $51.77, with a volume of 209,182 shares trading hands.

ZIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

