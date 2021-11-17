Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.73.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.