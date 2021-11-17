ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.06.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $1.41 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $304.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth about $2,493,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 165.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 611,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,935,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after buying an additional 543,534 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 122.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 539,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 55.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 522,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

