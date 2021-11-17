Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives $37.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Zogenix by 7.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Zogenix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

ZGNX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. 473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,576. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.22. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.