ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 446,132 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 446,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $33,125,301.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $27,745,651.60.

On Monday, November 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $26,444,555.84.

On Friday, November 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $43,870,342.98.

On Friday, October 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $6,824,774.32.

On Monday, October 18th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $17,418,814.39.

On Friday, October 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $18,009,640.55.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $34,818,101.29.

ZI stock opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,272.71, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

