ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.74

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.74 and last traded at $75.74, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,272.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $20,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,016,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,987,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 386,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $23,933,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,956,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,129,402. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

