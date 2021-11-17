ZrCoin Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $611,416.69 and $226.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00070310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00093528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,666.58 or 1.00325791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.27 or 0.06931344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.