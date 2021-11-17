Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Zscaler by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,329 shares of company stock worth $102,348,671. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.36.

ZS stock opened at $353.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of -183.29 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $356.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

