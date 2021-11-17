Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $358.13

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $358.13 and last traded at $356.20, with a volume of 78194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $353.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.36.

The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,515,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,329 shares of company stock valued at $102,348,671. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,749,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

