Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zuora were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 90.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 625,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Zuora by 76.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $8,723,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZUO opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.19.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries.

