Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report $11.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $22.00 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $15.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $21.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $42.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $150.95 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $820.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

ZYME traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. 10,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,445. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $900.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $238,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

