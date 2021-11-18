-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TELL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tellurian by 10.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 100.0% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Tellurian by 4.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 101,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,739,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

