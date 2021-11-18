$0.09 EPS Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Arko posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Arko stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 9,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the first quarter worth $6,234,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Arko during the first quarter worth $1,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arko by 301.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the first quarter worth $972,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.