-$0.13 EPS Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NEO opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 0.60. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

