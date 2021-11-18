-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.29. CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 371,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 131,922 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 340,519 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

