-$0.21 EPS Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Beam Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after acquiring an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beam Global by 284.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 401,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 105,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 4,755.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 266,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 20.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 27,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $30.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

