$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.22. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

NYSE CALX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

